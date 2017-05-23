Trump’s response to the Manchester attack is so solid, we are having a rethink about him

by Roqeebah Olaoniye

Hours ago, an explosion went off in Manchester Arena, England, after Ariana Grande performed the “first of three scheduled UK performances” in front of a mostly adolescent audience.

The British authorities are reportedly treating the incident as a terror attack. CNN reports that a British Chief Constable Ian Hopkins confirmed the incident, saying he “the attacker died at the arena. We believe the attacker was carrying an improvised explosive device, which he detonated, causing this atrocity.”

Theresa May, the Prime Minister immediately reacted and has also just delivered an address in front of her 10, Downing Street residence, condemning the attack as “cold” and “calculated”; the “worst to hit the North of England”.

Donald Trump, the United States President beat her to it. A man famous for his irrational responses to anything ranging from mocking representations of him by Hollywood stars to the actions or inactions of his predecessors.

Trump, currently on his first foreign tour as President gave his remarks about the incident in the most surprising way – as far as his manner of speech goes (and this is after we have listened more than once to the speech he delivered in Saudi Arabia).

In his remarks, Trump simply condemned the mastermind(s) behind the attack as “evil losers”. Standing beside Palestinian leader, Mahmoud Abbas, Donald Trump said he “won’t call them monsters because they would like that term.” ” I will call them losers from now on – because that is what they are – losers”, he said.

After his Saudi Arabia speech, it had become apparent that Trump may now have a new way of seeing. His speech, devoid of phrases like “radical Islamic terrorism” and just comparatively subtle made it sound like Trump now wants to work in conjunction with the Muslim world in fighting terrorism. A news outlet described it as “uncharacteristically inoffensive”.

In his most recent remarks, Trump’s acknowledgement that he will call them losers “from now on” is the key here. Trump himself has admitted that his former way of addressing issues of terrorism was not necessarily the best. His obsession with pinning the blame for virtually all acts of terror at the doorstep of “radical Islamic terrorists” has proven to be more divisive than anything else.

But this new Trump – the one who did not immediately “unleash his sweet Twitter” in response to an attack he did not have all the facts of; the one who refrained from blowing up an already tragic situation – may be the “Presidential Trump” that America has been waiting for. The “leader of the free world” that occupying the Office of the American President has thrown upon him.

And just saying, even if this may be the last time we say it: We.Agree.With.Everything.Trump.Said.

If you are side-eyeing right now, arguing with his words:

“The terrorists and extremists and those who give them aid and comfort must be driven out from our society forever. This wicked ideology must be obliterated, and innocent life must be protected. All civilised nations must join together to protect human life and the sacred right of our citizens to live in safety and peace.”