Femi Otedola Donates ₦750 Million to 750 Students

Femi Otedola

The Nigerian billionaire and business mogul Femi Otedola has recently been named the Chancellor of a Lagos State Varsity, Augustine University.

The father of Nigerian celebrities DJ Cuppy and Temi Otedola announced his excitement about being named a Chancellor. He promised to give back to the community by donating ₦750 million each to 750 students in the University.

He took to his Instagram page to announce the inauguration and his donation to the university.

“Today, I was officially inaugurated as the Chancellor of Augustine University. I strongly believe in transforming establishments that I am associated with,” he wrote.

“Therefore, to commemorate my appointment and in recognition of the harsh economic situation in our country, I gave a gift of One Million to each of the Seven Hundred and Fifty Students. I hope this donation of Seven Hundred and Fifty Million Naira assists the plight of the parents of our students in this difficult time.”

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Ayomitide Adeyinka September 14, 2023

DJ Cuppy Advocates For Quality Education For Children at The United Nations.

The International Day of Peace Youth Event at the United Nations in New York was graced by Nigerian artiste Florence ...

YNaija May 4, 2023

Ike Anya’s Memoir “Small By Small” Chronicles Life as a Doctor During Political Unrest in 1990s Nigeria”

Ike Anya is a Nigerian physician, consultant in public health medicine, and author who has just released his debut literary ...

Ifedayo Adeleye February 13, 2022

More young people should join politics – Rinsola Abiola

Rinsola Abiola is a media entrepreneur and youth advocate who works at the intersection of politics and civil society to ...

Chinedu George Nnawetanma June 27, 2018

Will President Muhammadu Buhari Ever Get Tough On the Killer Herdsmen?

The Fulani herdsmen, ranked by the Global Terrorism Index as the fourth deadliest terrorist group in the world, has, without a ...

Kansi Udochukwu June 6, 2018

Opinion: An Ode to Black Panther and what it means for representation

This is an ode to Black Panther now that it is out of the theaters. I was in love with ...

Alexander Onukwue January 18, 2018

Opinion: Mr. President, these Fulani killers are not our ‘countrymen’

No one in his right mind could defend the atrocious killings in Benue as justified and still claim to be ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail