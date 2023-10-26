Femi Otedola Donates ₦750 Million to 750 Students

The Nigerian billionaire and business mogul Femi Otedola has recently been named the Chancellor of a Lagos State Varsity, Augustine University.

The father of Nigerian celebrities DJ Cuppy and Temi Otedola announced his excitement about being named a Chancellor. He promised to give back to the community by donating ₦750 million each to 750 students in the University.

He took to his Instagram page to announce the inauguration and his donation to the university.

“Today, I was officially inaugurated as the Chancellor of Augustine University. I strongly believe in transforming establishments that I am associated with,” he wrote.

“Therefore, to commemorate my appointment and in recognition of the harsh economic situation in our country, I gave a gift of One Million to each of the Seven Hundred and Fifty Students. I hope this donation of Seven Hundred and Fifty Million Naira assists the plight of the parents of our students in this difficult time.”