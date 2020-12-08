FG announces reduction in fuel price, US adds Nigeria to blacklist on religious freedom – Pompeo | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

FG announces reduction in fuel price to N162.44 per litre

The Federal Government has announced a reduction in the pump price of premium motor spirit, otherwise known as petrol, from N168 to N162.44 per litre with effect from December 14.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, disclosed this at the end of a meeting with labour leaders which began on Monday. The product presently dispenses at N168, following the decision of the Petroleum Products Marketing Company to increase the ex-depot price of petrol from N147.67 per litre to N155.17 per litre in November.

He said, “Our discussion was fruitful and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation which is the major importer and marketers of petroleum products and customers have agreed that there will be a slide down of the pump price of PMS and that the price cut will get us about N5 per litre and that the price cut will take effect from next Monday, a week today.”

US adds Nigeria to blacklist on religious freedom – Pompeo

The United States, on Monday, added Nigeria to a blacklist on religious freedom, signalling the possibility of sanctions if she does not improve her record.

Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, designated the nation as a “Country of Particular Concern” for religious freedom, alongside nations that include China, Iran, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

FG bars officials from production, sale of fertilizer

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Sabo Nanono, has declared that the ministry officials had been barred from further participation in the production and sale of fertilizer going forward.

Speaking at the opening of a consultative meeting with relevant stakeholders, the minister said the primary role of the ministry would henceforth be restricted to quality control, pricing and delivery of the commodity.

“I wish to state categorically that our target is for small scale farmers. Secondly, the primary role of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture would now be quality control, price and delivery. There is no more ministry participation in the production of selling of fertiliser, that is not our business now,” he said.

Buhari reappoints Ahmed Kuru as AMCON MD, nominates new NDIC boss

President Muhammadu Buhari has reappointed Ahmed Kuru as managing director of Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) for a final term of five years.

This was disclosed on Monday, in a statement signed by Garba Shehu, senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity. Buhari also reappointed Eberechukwu Uneze and Aminu Ismail as executive directors of AMCON.

“The two nominees are to succeed Umaru Ibrahim and Aghatise Erediuwa whose second terms end on December 8, 2020 as managing director and executive director (operations) respectively,” the statement read.

Burna Boy’s “African Giant” wins ‘Best World Album’ at 2020 Edison Awards

Grammy-nominated singer, Burna Boy has won the ‘Best World Album’ award at the recent 2020 Edison Awards.

His win makes him the first Nigerian to win the award, and the third African with Youssou N’Dour bagging it first in 1994 and Angélique Kidjo in 2018.