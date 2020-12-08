Ortom clears his schedule for marriage counselling, does nothing to stop domestic violence

As is common knowledge, life is not without its challenges and this has become the reality of existence. However, not everyone is faced with equal problems, some people are simply faced with more difficult challenges than others, and for Ifeanyinwa Angbo, medical doctor and wife of Channels TV staff, Puis Angbo, the domestic problems she narrated to Nigerians via social media is borderline nauseating.

In a two minute video, she spoke about her problematic marriage to her husband, where he has been physically abusive since they got hitched.

She had hit her limit after his latest violent outrage which left the doctor severely scarred. She said her husband had assaulted her after she advised him to stop spending recklessly on other women and take care of his own children.

VIDEO: @ChannelsTV Reporter Brutalises His Medical Doctor Wife Four Weeks After Childbirth



— Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) December 7, 2020

The assault left half of her face scarred and she decided it was time to tell the world her story. But then, barely 24 hours since telling her story, she relayed to the public in a full press conference that she has reconciled with her husband, calling on the public to also forgive him.

This reconciliation was made possible by the governor of Benue, Samuel Ortom who had a sit down with the couple and advised them to sweep the issue under the rug. According to a statement released by Ortom’s Senior Special Assistant on New Media, Jimin Geoffrey, the couple met the governor at the government house to discuss the subject.

The Governor advised the couple to desist from acts of violence and advised them to settle their issue amicably, after which Puis apologised and she accepted.

While an act of forgiveness may seem admirable, it shouldn’t absolve the perpetrator of his crime. He was accused of a criminal offence and the state should be more invested in defending the victim and convicting the perpetrator of his crimes, instead of playing the role of marriage councillor.

It’s also important to note that the man in question is a staff of the highly decorated media company; Channels TV, so the question here is: what the media company who has a history of condemning acts of social injustice is doing about this?

I hope Channels Tv is not planning on retaining Pius. Unless they’re fine with being tagged the national media company that protects and gives a platform to abusers — ebele. (@ebelee_) December 7, 2020

The domestic violence ordeal is upsetting enough as it is, but this new development spotlighted another layer to a prevalent problem in society where women are made to put up with the most horrid and violent circumstances under the guise of being a good wife. Social media users are left perplexed as to how she went from a cry for help, to forgiving her violent husband in one fell swoop, even though the Governor of the state intervened.

A governor cleared his schedule to use his personal influence and power to protect a man who beat his wife for 6years and make her stay back in the marriage.



A man who should be in police custody is in front of TV microphones granting interview.



And you think this is a country? pic.twitter.com/TkgXoaAbS7 — #OurFavOnlineDoc 🩺🇳🇬🇬🇧💎 (@DrOlufunmilayo) December 7, 2020

Also, some social media users are calling foul play, deducing that the press conference is nothing more than a facade and not a true reflection of the woman’s feelings. The point is that beneath the doctor’s words is another cry for help.

I only hear pain, she's either been threatened or begging don plenty i just pray she doesn't lose her life and why would a governor even want to be involved in this if she was his daughter would he be doing this.

misplaced priority. — Adenike (@Nikkili124) December 7, 2020

It’s uncertain what stakes the Governor of Benue has in this case. Is he trying to save face for the man and help preserve the man’s reputation? Or is he trying to protect whatever sliver of misogyny that still exist within our community? Whatever his reasons are, he is out of pocket for taking the approach he did, and for actually going as far as holding a press conference to quell an issue that he should be shedding light on.