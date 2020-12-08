Running | The Daily Vulnerable

I remembered a lesson recently. It is that what you’re trying to run from will probably come with you.

The things you run from will even find you in your dreams. You can’t escape the unconscious mind.

We can escape certain people and certain circumstances, but we can’t escape ourselves. Make sure it’s not you that you’re trying to run from.

