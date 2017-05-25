FG approves N56,000 minimum wage committee

The Federal Government has on Wednesday, approved a 29-member committee on a new minimum wage.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, announced this to State House correspondents at the end of the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council presided over by the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

Punch reports that Ngige said the approval for the committee came after intense deliberation on the issue.

“The matter needs to be thrashed out by all stakeholders, because already, employers under the umbrella of the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association have rejected the N56,000 minimum wage proposal,” Ngige said.

The members of the tripartite committee will he appointed by the Federal Government, headed by a seasoned technocrat, also consisting of six state governors.