Army secretly investigating officers over alleged coup plot

The Defence Headquarters, has on Wednesday in Abuja, spoken on the rumours of a coup plot, saying the military respected democracy, just as the citizens wished.

The Director, Defence Information, Maj. Gen. John Enenche, stated this during a briefing attended by the Directors of Information of the Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Air Force and the Nigerian Navy.

According to Punch, the military has constituted a panel to investigate officers alleged to be parleying with politicians.

When asked to confirm if there indeed was a panel, Enenche said, “We have set up an administrative machinery, as it were for this matter. It is not good for us at this stage to tell you something that may not be true. Let us allow time for the administrative procedures. Be patient,” he said.

“I want to assure all Nigerians that the armed forces remain totally loyal to the Commander-in-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and in complete subordination to civil rule.

“Furthermore, all fears about a coup should be allayed as the contemporary Nigerian military is abreast with the best international practices in governance, which is democracy.

“In this regard, the military high and other levels of command will continue to ensure effective training and administration to ensure that the armed forces retain its pride of place amongst the military globally.”