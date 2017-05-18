Fire burns mother, 3 children to death in Lagos

A mother and her three children have been burnt to death during an inferno in the early hours of Thursday at the Surulere area of Lagos State, PMnews reports.

The tragedy occurred at DPO Olubi Street, Aguda, Surulere area of Lagos.

It was gathered that several shops were burnt in the fire accident.

Director, Lagos State Fire Service, Rasak Fadipe confirmed the tragedy, stating that the mother and her three children were burnt to death in the inferno.

He did not give details as to the cause of the fire.

According to him: “An outbreak of fire involving shops at DPO Olubi Street, Aguda, Surulere, consumes the lives of a mother and three children.”