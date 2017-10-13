Five Nigerians in hospital after attack by South African police

At least five Nigerians are in the hospital after being allegedly brutalised by policemen in South Africa.

Background:

After the major xenophobic attack on Nigerians some years back, Nigerians in the country have continued to be attacked on a daily basis by either the police or citizens.

A Nigerian was recently killed by the South African Police for allegedly dealing in drugs because he refused to pay them bribes.

What is happening:

According to NAN, Adetola Olubajo, president of the Nigeria Union in South Africa, disclosed this on Thursday.

Olubajo said the Nigerians in the hospital lived in the same area where a Nigerian Badmus was killed.

“Some Nigerians were picked up and beaten by the police. We also understand that the witness, a flatmate of Badmus, was arrested and beaten by the police,” he said.

“In all, five Nigerians are hospitalised, because of the beating they allegedly received from the police.

“The union has protested again this act. We condemn this cruel treatment of our people, because they did not commit any crime.”

Olubajo, however, urged Nigerians in the area to be calm and remain law abiding.

“Investigation on the killing of Badmus has commenced,” he said.

“A special police unit, the Independent Police Investigating Directorate (IPID), is handling it. We have met them and on top of the situation.”

Olubajo said the union had reported all incidents to the Nigerian mission in South Africa.