Frequent removal of EFCC chairmen will soon be stopped – AGF

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami on Thursday said the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is planning a review of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Act.

Malami said this while speaking at the opening of the Ibadan EFCC Zonal Office and Stakeholders Engagement Session in Oyo State.

He said the review will stop the frequent removal of the Chairman of the agency.

He said, “The EFCC, of course, comes in as an essential partner to the success of the implementation of this strategy. Some of the ways we intend to use this strategy is to ensure the agency’s success in achieving its mandate of ridding the country of economic and financial crimes.

[Read Also: WE WILL PASS ANTI-GRAFT BILLS INTO LAW SOON, SENATE TELLS AGF]

“First, there will be a review of the EFCC Act, to strengthen the agency. The strategy will also ensure that the frequent removal of the chairman of the agency becomes a thing of the past. There would also be emphasis on strengthening public education and awareness. Basically, the agency will be repositioned to function at par with its counterparts in developed countries.”

He added, “It is also designed to strengthen the capacity of anti-graft agencies and law enforcement agencies for increased deterrence and enforcement of anti-corruption measures. This very important document is designed to ensure institutionalisation of result-based systems and structures, as well as ensuring appropriate incentives for an increased and sustained participation of members of the society in the fight against corruption.”

Acting Chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu while speaking said he will end corruption in two months.

[Read Also: BUHARI WORRIED OVER ASSETS GATHERED BY ANTI-CORRUPTION AGENCIES – AGF]

Magu said, “The fight has just started and we will do it to the last. We will get them out, just give me 12 months, you will not see them again.”