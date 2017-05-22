FUTA reinstates suspended bursar

The Federal University of Technology governing council has reinstated the suspended bursar of the institution, Emmanuel Oresegun.

The Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu had suspended Oresegun and the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Adebiyi Daramola over alleged financial misconduct.

The Vice Chancellor had been reinstated last week.

In a statement by the head Media and Protocol Unit, Adegbenro Adebanjo, the bursar was reinstated after a meeting.

The letter to Oresegun read in part, “The governing council at its special meeting held on Thursday, 18th May, 2017, discussed extensively your suspension as the bursar of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, by the Federal Ministry of Education.

“The council noted that the suspension, by the minister, took effect from Friday, 5th May, 2017, before the inauguration of the new governing council in Abuja on Tuesday, 9th May, 2017.

“Members of council discussed the issue especially in relation to the powers vested on council by the provisions of the 2007 Autonomy Act that the governing council of a university shall be free in the discharge of its responsibilities for the good management, growth and development of the university.

“After extensive deliberations, the governing council decided that you should be reinstated to your position as the bursar of the university with immediate effect”.