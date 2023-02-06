Grammy Awards 2023: Tems bags her first Grammy, Beyonce makes history, Viola Davis becomes an EGOT

The 2023 Grammys are over!

All 91 awards were presented on Sunday, February 5 in downtown Los Angeles, beginning with the Grammy Premiere Ceremony at 3:30 p.m. ET and continuing with the prime-time Grammy Awards program at 8 p.m. ET.

Here are some of the highlights from the awards show.

Tems bags her first Grammy

The sky is the limit for Tems, now that the Nigerian artist has won her first Grammy.

Tems now has the distinction of “Grammy Award Winner” to add to her long list of achievements. Known by her full name of Temilade Openiyi, the Nigerian singer won her first Grammy for her work on Future’s “Wait For U,” which also features Drake, during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards.

In the category of Best Melodic Rap Performance, the musical bombshell triumphed against such heavy hitters as Latto (“Big Energy (Live)”), Jack Harlow (“First Class”), Kendrick Lamar (“Die Hard”), and DJ Khaled (“Beautiful”). As a result of her victory, the 27-year-old fan favorite became the first female Nigerian musician to win a Grammy.

Beyoncé’s Renaissance, in which Tems played a significant role, was also a nominee for Album of the Year. The “Higher” singer received an Oscar nomination for “Lift Me Up,” a song from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” earlier this year.

Sampled in “Wait For U” is “Higher” by Tems, a track from her debut album “For Broken Ears.”

Future gushed about Tems’ singing skills on social media shortly after the record came out. Tems would spend the remainder of 2022 gaining widespread acclaim for her artistic prowess and releasing a string of successful albums and singles with guest appearances from the likes of Beyoncé and Rihanna.

Beyoncé makes history

Beyoncé made history as she won the best dance/electronic album for her euphoric dance opus, Renaissance.

In doing so, she overtook Hungarian-British conductor George Solti, whose record of 31 Grammys had stood for more than 20 years.

“I’m trying not to be too emotional,” said the star, accepting her prize.

“I’m trying to just receive this night.”

She went on to thank her family, including her late uncle Jonny, who helped make her stage outfits before she became famous.

Beyoncé has previously said his battle with HIV influenced her interest in dance music, and its historical ties to the LGBTQ community, on Renaissance.

Overall, Beyoncé won four prizes at the ceremony – but missed some of the early presentations after getting stuck in gridlocked downtown Los Angeles.

“I’m surprised traffic could stop you,” joked host Trevor Noah. “I thought you traveled through space and time.”

Viola Davis becomes an EGOT

Davis completed her collection by winning the best audiobook for Finding Me, her autobiography.

“I wrote this book to honor the six-year-old Viola,” the actress explained. “To honor her life, joy, trauma, and everything.”

Fences earned her the Oscar for best supporting actress in 2016.

Her Emmy Award was for the television drama How To Get Away With Murder, and she won two Tony Awards for her stage performances, including the featured actress in a play for King Hedley II (2001) and lead actress in a play for Fences (2010).

“I just EGOT!” exclaimed the actress on stage at the Grammys, becoming visibly emotional as she praised her family for being “the best chapter in my book”.

Sir John Gielgud, Rita Moreno, Andrew Lloyd Webber, John Legend, and Jennifer Hudson are among the 17 other EGOT recipients.

Harry Styles Wins Album Of The Year For ‘Harry’s House’

Harry Styles capped up an incredible night at the 2023 GRAMMYs by winning Album Of The Year, his biggest career triumph to date.

Styles offered a heartfelt speech that was as humble as his Redditch, UK roots, opening with some swear words in astonishment. “Every artist in this category has been very inspiring to me at many different points in my life,” he remarked. “I think it’s crucial for us to remember on evenings like this that there is no such thing as “best” in music… This does not happen very often to folks like myself, and it is quite pleasant.”

Other contenders in the coveted category were ABBA, Adele, Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Coldplay, Kendrick Lamar, and Lizzo.

Check out the entire list of 2023 GRAMMY wins and nominations.

Album of the year

ABBA – Voyage

Adele – 30

Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti

Beyoncé – Renaissance

Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days

Coldplay – Music of the Spheres

Harry Styles – Harry’s House – WINNER

Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers

Lizzo – Special

Mary J Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

Best new artist

Anitta

Domi & JD Beck

Latto

Måneskin

Molly Tuttle

Muni Long

Omar Apollo

Samara Joy – WINNER

Tobe Nwigwe

Wet Leg

Record of the year

ABBA – Don’t Shut Me Down

Adele – Easy on Me

Beyoncé – Break My Soul

Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius – You and Me on the Rock

Doja Cat – Woman

Harry Styles – As It Was

Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5

Lizzo – About Damn Time – WINNER

Mary J Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous

Steve Lacy – Bad Habit

Song of the year

Adele – Easy on Me

Beyoncé – Break My Soul

Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That – WINNER

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did

Gayle – ABCDEFU

Harry Styles – As It Was

Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5

Lizzo – About Damn Time

Steve Lacy – Bad Habit

Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)

Best pop solo performance

Adele – Easy on Me – WINNER

Bad Bunny – Moscow Mule

Doja Cat – Woman

Harry Styles – As It Was

Lizzo – About Damn Time

Steve Lacy – Bad Habit

Best dance/electronic album

Beyoncé – Renaissance – WINNER

Bonobo – Fragments

Diplo – Diplo

Odesza – The Last Goodbye

Rufus Du Sol – Surrender

Best rap album

DJ Khaled – God Did

Future – I Never Liked You

Jack Harlow – Come Home the Kids Miss You

Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers – WINNER

Pusha T – It’s Almost Dry

Best musica urbana album

Rauw Alejandro – Trap Cake, Vol. 2

Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti – WINNER

Daddy Yankee – Legendaddy

Farruko – La 167

Maluma – The Love & Sex Tape

Best pop duo/group performance

Abba – Don’t Shut Me Down

Camilla Cabello and Ed Sheeran – Bam Bam

Coldplay and BTS – My Universe

Post Malone and Doja Cat – I Like You (A Happier Song)

Sam Smith and Kim Petras – Unholy – WINNER

Best country album

Luke Combs – Growin’ Up

Miranda Lambert – Palomino

Ashley McBryde – Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville

Maren Morris – Humble Quest

Willie Nelson – A Beautiful Time – WINNER

Best R&B song

Beyoncé – Cuff It – WINNER

Mary J Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous

Muni Long – Hrs & Hrs

Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good

PJ Morton – Please Don’t Walk Away

Best pop vocal album

Abba – Voyage

Adele – 30

Coldplay – Music of the Spheres

Lizzo – Special

Harry Styles – Harry’s House – WINNER

Best dance/electronic recording

Beyoncé – Break My Soul – WINNER

Bonobo – Rosewood

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – I’m Good (Blue)

Diplo & Miguel – Don’t Forget My Love

Kaytranada Featuring Her – Intimidated

Rüfüs Du Sol – On My Knees

Best global music performance

Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar – Udhero Na

Burna Boy – Last Last

Matt B & Eddy Kenzo – Gimme Love

Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro – Neva Bow Down

Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode – Bayethe – WINNER

Best country solo performance

Kelsea Ballerini – Heartfirst

Maren Morris – Circles Around This Town

Miranda Lambert – In His Arms

Willie Nelson – Live Forever – WINNER

Zach Bryan – Something in the Orange

Best R&B performance

Beyoncé – Virgo’s Groove

Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good

Lucky Daye – Over

Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson Paak – Here With Me

Muni Long – Hrs & Hrs – WINNER

Best rap performance

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did

Doja Cat – Vegas

Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – Pushin P

Hitkidd & Glorilla – FNF (Let’s Go)

Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5 – WINNER

Best metal performance

Ghost – Call Me Little Sunshine

Megadeth – We’ll Be Back

Muse – Kill or Be Killed

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi – Degradation Rules – WINNER

Turnstile – Blackout

Best rock performance

Beck – Old Man

The Black Keys – Wild Child

Brandi Carlile – Broken Horses – WINNER

Bryan Adams – So Happy It Hurts

Idles – Crawl!

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck – Patient Number 9

Turnstile – Holiday

Best rock album

The Black Keys – Dropout Boogie

Elvis Costello & the Imposters – The Boy Named If

Idles – Crawler

Machine Gun Kelly – Mainstream Sellout

Ozzy Osbourne – Patient Number 9 – WINNER

Spoon – Lucifer on the Sofa

Best alternative music album

Arcade Fire – WE

Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You

Björk – Fossora

Wet Leg – Wet Leg – WINNER

Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Cool It Down

Best traditional R&B performance

Snoh Aalegra – Do 4 Love

Babyface featuring Ella Mai – Keeps on Fallin’

Beyoncé – Plastic Off the Sofa – WINNER

Adam Blackstone featuring Jazmine Sullivan – ‘Round Midnight

Mary J Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous

Best progressive R&B album

Cory Henry – Operation Funk

Steve Lacy – Gemini Rights – WINNER

Terrace Martin – Drones

Moonchild – Starfruit

Tank and the Bangas – Red Balloon

Best R&B album

Mary J Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

Chris Brown – Breezy (Deluxe)

Robert Glasper – Black Radio III – WINNER

Lucky Daye – Candydrip

PJ Morton – Watch the Sun

Best rap song

Jack Harlow featuring Drake – Churchill Downs

DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did

Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5 – WINNER

Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – Pushin P

Future Featuring Drake & Tems – Wait for U

Best comedy album

Dave Chappelle – The Closer – WINNER

Jim Gaffigan – Comedy Monster

Randy Rainbow – A Little Brains, A Little Talent

Louis CK – Sorry

Patton Oswalt – We All Scream

Best folk album

Judy Collins – Spellbound

Madison Cunningham – Revealer – WINNER

Janis Ian – The Light At The End Of The Line

Aoife O’Donovan – Age of Apathy

Punch Brothers – Hell on Church Street

Best country song

Maren Morris – Circles Around This Town

Luke Combs – Doin’ This

Taylor Swift – I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)

Miranda Lambert – If I Was a Cowboy

Willie Nelson – I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die

Cody Johnson – ‘Til You Can’t – WINNER