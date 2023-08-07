Greta Gerwig Rewrites Box Office History with ‘Barbie’ – A Billion-Dollar Revolution Led by Women

In the world of Hollywood, very few individuals, only 28 men to be exact, have directed billion-dollar movies. But now, we’ve got a new member in the club, and it’s not a man — it’s Greta Gerwig!

“Barbie,” a film directed by Gerwig and written alongside her partner Noah Baumbach, is rewriting the record books. This movie has cruised past the $1 billion mark at the box office, and Warner Bros, the studio behind it all, is doing a happy dance.

This stunning success story happened in just 17 days, beating out “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2” by a couple of days.

Warner Bros is over the moon. Jeff Goldstein, the head honcho of domestic distribution at Warner, summed up the excitement with two words: “PINK FEVER.”

As if that wasn’t enough, “Barbie” has remained the champ at the U.S. and Canadian box office for three weekends straight, adding a cool $53 million to its already impressive $459.4 million domestic haul.

Now, let’s talk about how “Barbie” has shattered a Hollywood myth. Some people used to think that movies made by women, starring women, and aimed at women couldn’t be huge hits. Well, “Barbie” just gave that idea a run for its money. Other movies like “Wonder Woman,” “Captain Marvel,” and “Twilight” have already shown that women can rock the box office, but some nay-sayers in Hollywood still had doubts.

Before “Barbie” came out, even the big shots at Warner Bros. were wondering if it was a good idea to give Gerwig a lot of money (around $145 million) to make a movie that’s all pink and girly. Plus, Gerwig and Margot Robbie, who played the main character, didn’t even have a deal for sequels.

Ana-Christina Ramón, who studies Hollywood at the University of California, has a smart take on this. She says that women-centered movies often get a raw deal because there aren’t enough women in charge. The people making the big decisions sometimes stick to what they know and don’t take risks.

But “Barbie” isn’t just a one-woman show. It’s a team effort. Ynon Kreiz, the boss at Mattel, let Gerwig play around with his famous toy. Toby Emmerich, the former bigwig at Warner Bros. Pictures Group, said yes to “Barbie.” Then, there’s Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy, who took over from Emmerich and made sure “Barbie” hit the screens just right.

Let’s not forget Josh Goldstine, the marketing whiz at Warner, who made sure everyone knew about “Barbie.” And in the middle of all this, it’s the women who really stand out. Robbie Brenner, a producer and head honcho at Mattel Films, is like the superhero who saved “Barbie” from movie limbo. She and Margot Robbie teamed up to bring Gerwig on board as both a writer and director.

Courtenay Valenti, who used to be in charge of making movies at Warner, also played a big role. She saw something special in “Barbie” from the start and made sure Gerwig had what she needed to make the magic happen. Valenti has since moved on to Amazon Studios and MGM.

“Barbie” is more than just a movie; it’s Gerwig’s big moment. With hits like “Little Women” and “Lady Bird” already under her belt, Gerwig’s now part of the Hollywood elite. As we watch “Barbie” continue to break records, it’s a reminder that the world of movies is changing, and women are leading the charge.