GuyMan Style Week’s maiden edition set to hold this August

Lagos will play host to Nigeria’s pioneer men’s fashion expo from August 31, to September 2, 2018 at XOVAR, (beside The Rock Cathedral, Lekki Expressway).

GuyMan Style Week is a multi-day men’s fashion expo creating a market place for menswear clothing  and accessories, designers, products and services to display latest collections.

The Expo will welcome Sellers, buyers, retailers, stockists, fashionistas and the general public under one roof.

GuyMan Style Week will also feature a Fashion Business Talkshow and a Series of Fashion Presentations with the aim of bringing together up and coming talents, established brands and other industry experts to share knowledge on Men’s Fashion, Style and how technology has influenced the fashion industry.

Guyman Style Week is calling on all menswear brands, products and services who are interested in exhibiting, presenting or advertising their works at the three-day shopping and retail festival.

#GMSW18 is organised by GUYMAN STYLE, and powered by XOVAR and MEN TV. #GMSW18 is proudly supported by Budweiser, YNaija, Eleksie Noir, the lifestyle brand consult, House of BO, Bucklift Courier, the blogger point, Elit Visuals, Xpress AfricaMagazine, Ochukoking Photography, Worka.ng, Lagos island Realtor, Revamp Luxury, Run Errands, Cozy Smart lights, Chubby Creations, Photopics etc

For Inquiries on Participation, Partnership and Sponsorship please call or whatsapp us: +2347033543343 / +2348025583408

Email: [email protected]
visit:
www.styleweek.guymanstyle.com
for more details.

