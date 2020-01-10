Hallelujah! Nigerian universities are finally getting a chance to move with the times

Alongside decaying structures, lack of learning equipment, obsolete teaching materials and excessively theorized curriculums with little to no practical classes for the average course, Nigerian federal universities have had to contend with offering undergraduate students courses found to be old, often non-lucrative and generally impractical for the times we are in.

The failure of federal universities to incorporate more technical modes of teaching with courses that not only have a diverse and bubbling market undergraduates can look forward to fitting into but to equip students with knowledge that would give them sufficient footing when branching out and navigating future career developments that seem to be cropping up with each technological breakthrough.

The NUC’s announcement to unbundle the mass communication degree, which a high number of hopeful university applicants gun for, into seven new programs: Journalism and Media studies, Public Relations studies, Advertising, Broadcasting, Film and Multi-Media Studies, Development Communications Studies, and Information and Media studies.

These new departments sound like progress in the best of ways, and if well managed, would actually see a high number of Nigerian graduates marrying both the academic and technical empowerment these courses can offer and finding their way around the evolving career landscape. A host of Nigerian courses cannot be banked on as there just aren’t market for them anymore. And this development, and more like it could really change that for graduates who find themselves stranded after leaving the university.

Nonetheless, there is the question of whether or not universities are willing and able to give these courses due attention. It would also be encouraging to see media practitioners partnering with these departments by offering training and bursaries if they can, because it would go a long way in building future media giants.

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

RSS The Other Friends Podcast
  • The Other Friends Podcast: Meet TJ Benson
    TJ Benson is a speculative fiction writer living in Abuja. His debut short story collection, 'We Won't Fade Into Darkness' was published by Paressia Books and he is publishing his sophomore novel, the Mad House under Masobe Books. He is a teacher of fiction and a runner up for the 2017 Short Story Day Africa […]

You may also like

Nelson C.J January 9, 2020

Speed Darlington vs. Tunde Ednut: The place of consent and appropriation in social media entertainment

The line between growing one’s virtual brand off the material other people have produced and affiliating with a known brand ...

Op-Ed Editor January 9, 2020

5 Things that Should Matter Today: Goodluck Jonathan speaks on contesting in 2023 Presidential election

Goodluck Jonathan speaks on contesting in 2023 Presidential election Former President Goodluck Jonathan, has dispelled report of being under pressure ...

Edwin Okolo January 8, 2020

Expect your favorite influencer to get suspended this 2020

Influencer. It has become near impossible to have any reasonable conversation about marketing, advertising or media without referencing the influencer. ...

Editor January 7, 2020

The Opera News bubble has burst, but is anyone really surprised?

If something sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Hundreds of Nigerian journalists and writers across the country ...

Edwin Okolo January 7, 2020

Will Queercity be the podcast to finally break through for queer representation in Nigerian media?

Over the last 10 years, we have had a handful of queer-focused Nigerian-run media experiments. The longest-running and most successful ...

Edwin Okolo January 6, 2020

Tacha has left Teebillz, but did she really ever need a manager?

Surprising absolutely no one, the media partnership between former manager of Tiwa Savage, Tunji ‘Teebillz’ Balogun and Big Brother Nigeria ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail