We are happy you are back but Nigerians are hungry | Fayose tells Buhari

Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose has said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is happy about President Muhammadu Buhari’s return but “Nigerians are hungry.”

Fayose said this at a meeting of PDP governors in Asaba, Delta state.

According to a statement issued by the media office of Ifeanyi Okowa, governor of Delta state, Fayose asked the President to face governance “squarely”.

“We are happy that President Buhari is back, it is a welcome development but Nigerians are hungry, they need food, they need development,” he was quoted to have said.

“We in PDP knows what is right for Nigerians, democracy is strengthened by opposition, APC should face governance squarely and give Nigerians democratic dividends.”

He said the unity and reconciliation of PDP members would ensure the party’s success in the forthcoming elections.

“This is a new beginning for our party, it is part of the effort of our party to ensure due process and that everybody gets justice,” he said.

“With the calibre of men in this our national committee, you can be rest assured of transparency, justice and fairness.”