Efforts to reconcile with Obasanjo, Saraki, others still in progress – PDP

Chairman of the National Caretaker committee of the Peoples Democratic Party, Ahmed Makarfi has said the process of reconciling aggrieved founding members of the party was still in progress.

Those expected to be approached include ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo; ex-Vice-President Atiku Abubakar; Senate President, Bukola Saraki among others.

While speaking with journalists in Kaduna on Monday, Makarfi said the newly-inaugurated reconciliation and disciplinary committee had recorded progress in this regard.

He said, “We are happy they (reconciliation and disciplinary committee) have started well. We will not be reporting their progress because their progress is our strength. People will see it when they will see it.

“Just before the convention, you will recall that we inaugurated a committee for reconciliation and discipline. The reconciliation committee is mandated to reconcile all aggrieved members since the formation of the party, not only aggrieved members based on Makarfi-Sheriff squabbles, all aggrieved members of the PDP since the PDP was put in place. And also to try to bring in even those who have never been in the party before. So, their mandate is wider than the Makarfi-Sheriff political conflict.”

He said the party has learnt its mistakes, adding that the convention in December was part of the process of cleansing the opposition party.

He added, “I am happy to say that all the factional divisions in those states, from the report I have received, have been sitting together and accommodating each other to participate in the caretaker committee.

“That is the first stage of bringing all elements in the party together. I heard reports from Lagos and Kebbi, they are all doing fine. Other states are meeting over the weekend, based on the reports I have received. At the end of the day, we will be there, God willing.”

Makarfi stated that the zoning of the Presidency to the North by the party was Supreme.

“Anything that has to do with the party, it is from the leadership of the party that you will hear and that is why I have reaffirmed that the zoning position of the party has not changed. It was the decision of the Port-Harcourt May 21, 2017 Convention. The decision is supreme.

“But let me also remind you that while the Presidency was zoned to the South in 1999, some aspirants in the North contested and went against it in their rights; but the party went with the decision it took. So, it is up to an individual to make a choice whether to abide by what the party said or go against it.

“However, at the end of the day, it is the position that the party adopted that will prevail. We won’t make choices for individuals but my advice is that individuals should respect the decision. The Presidency remains zone to the North.”