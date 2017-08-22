APC begins process to reconcile Bello, Melaye

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), John Odigie-Oyegun on Monday inaugurated a seven-member reconciliation committee for the Kogi State chapter of the party.

Members of the committee:

Gen. Idris Garba(retd.), Chief Don Etiebet, Patricia Etteh; Group Capt. Rufai Garba(retd.), Alhaji Umar Lawan Kareto, Group Capt. Joe Orji (retd.) and Mr. Victor Giadom.

Why it is important;

Governor of the state, Yahaya Bello and Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye have been at war for a while.

Melaye has accused Bello of mismanaging the state’s funds, asking for his resignation.

The senator also accused him of an alleged assassination attempt on his life.

He further claimed that the governor was sponsoring attempts to recall him from the Senate.

Bello, on his part, had also attacked Melaye at different times.

What the committee is expected to do:

Oyegun said party’s leadership wanted peace and settlement in the Kogi State chapter of the party.

He said, “The situation in Kogi is unique. And we want to give every possible opportunity for a settlement. What triggered the events in Kogi was very tragic in their nature.

“So for us as a party, we are bending over backwards to say, yes we understand your feelings; we understand what you have been through; we understand the work that you have put in to get the APC elected; we understand also that God who disposes of power, brought somebody at the last minute to be the beneficiary of all the work and labour that everybody obviously has put in.”