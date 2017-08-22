Edo Assembly lifts suspension on ex-Speaker, majority leader

The Edo State House of Assembly on Monday lifted the suspension on former Speaker, Justin Okonoboh, and Majority Leader, Foly Ogedengbe.

What happened:

19 members of the Assembly had impeached and suspended Okonoboh over alleged gross misconduct.

over alleged gross misconduct. Others suspended include former deputy Speaker, Elizabeth Ativie , Majority leader, Foly Ogedengbe and the member representing Esan North-East II, Mr. Magnus-Desmond Ezehi.

, Majority leader, and the member representing Esan North-East II, Mr. A fight had broken out during the impeachment on the floor of the Assembly.

on the floor of the Assembly. The member representing Akoko Edo I, Mr. Kabiru Adjoto, was elected as the new Speaker.

What is happening:

An ad hoc committee, chaired by the new Deputy Speaker, Mr. Victor Edoro said the former speaker and majority leader were “seemingly cooperative” with investigations.

The committee however said former deputy Speaker, Ativie and Magnus-Desmond Ezehi, will remain suspended until they showed cooperation.

Edoro also noted some of the property of the Assembly had been returned by the two suspended members.

“Consequently, the suspension of the members, Okonoboh and Ogedengbe, is hereby lifted, while Ativie and Igbas remain suspended,” Adjoto said.