Edo Assembly lifts suspension on ex-Speaker, majority leader

The Edo State House of Assembly on Monday lifted the suspension on former Speaker, Justin Okonoboh, and Majority Leader, Foly Ogedengbe.

What happened:

What is happening:

An ad hoc committee, chaired by the new Deputy Speaker, Mr. Victor Edoro said the former speaker and majority leader were “seemingly cooperative” with investigations.

The committee however said former deputy Speaker, Ativie and Magnus-Desmond Ezehi, will remain suspended until they showed cooperation.

Edoro also noted some of the property of the Assembly had been returned by the two suspended members.

“Consequently, the suspension of the members, Okonoboh and Ogedengbe, is hereby lifted, while Ativie and Igbas remain suspended,” Adjoto said.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

‘Impeached Edo Assembly deputy Speaker holds on to official cars’

Edo lawmakers throw punches, chairs over Speaker’s removal (WATCH)

How Edo Assembly speaker was impeached by 19 lawmakers