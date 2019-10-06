Here are the best Nigerian articles of the week

Each week here at YNaija, we round up the best Nigerian writing on the internet, highlighting the stories, profiles, interviews and in-depth reporting that rise above the daily churn.
Here are the ones that caught our attention:
It’s not just Greta Thurnberg: why are we ignoring the developing world’s inspiring activists? – Chika Unigwe
”This tendency of the media to present Thunberg as the one who calls, and the others existing only to heed her call, is problematic, especially for those black and brown activists whose media invisibility leads to invisibility to organisations whose help they could greatly benefit from. This “white saviour” narrative invalidates the impact of locals working in their communities, and perpetuates the stereotype of “the native with no agency” who cannot help themselves. As an African I find these portrayals deeply offensive. It is insulting to present the members of the communities most threatened by climate change as passive onlookers who are only now being spurred on by the “Thunberg effect”.
Quoted Replies: The viral Twitter bot built by a Nigerian – Titilola Oludinmu
”Quoted Replies is a Twitter-based bot that helps you find quoted replies of tweets without having to go through the hassle of copying, pasting, and searching. If you’re a regular Twitter user, you might have seen the @QuotedReplies handle under some of the most popular tweets or even used it.”
Nigerian surgeon takes pay cut to perform free operations – Aisha Salaudeen
Even though paper and screens are now a bright white,
the space between the poem and nothing remains a vast darkness.
Where will he direct his beam of light?
He is always looking out for his immortality-
the eternal relevance of his verse.
Perhaps, then, he will write about death.
Or maybe the fauna, maybe the landscapes he has seen,
or maybe love-
those things which, for the most part, cannot die.
