Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here are the ones we saw today:

 

 

 

Tags: , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Bernard Dayo September 16, 2019

The YNaija Cover – 16th of September

Follow the links below to check out our latest stories An alleged serial killer has killed 9 women in Port ...

Bernard Dayo September 16, 2019

5 Things that Should Matter Today: Beyoncé is releasing a behind-the-scenes documentary on ”The Lion King: The Gift”

The release of Disney’s 2019 remake of The Lion King, and Beyoncé curating a soundtrack for the project, were two ...

Bernard Dayo September 15, 2019

Postpartum depression, African tech, patriarchy – Here are the best Nigerian articles of the week

Each week here at YNaija, we round up the best Nigerian writing on the internet, highlighting the stories, profiles, interviews ...

Op-Ed Editor September 13, 2019

Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Bernard Dayo September 13, 2019

7 times Tiwa Savage ruled with sexual autonomy in her music videos

The world’s greatest pop divas all have sex appeal, and some have grafted this element into their videos to make ...

Bernard Dayo September 13, 2019

5 Things that Should Matter Today: The PDP has advised FG to reverse its decision on VAT increase from 5% to 7.2%

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has advised the Federal Government to reverse its decision to increase the Value Added Tax ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail