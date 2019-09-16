Stay ALAT this December with Africa’s first fully digital bank

In recent years, research has shown that digital platforms remain a rising factor due to synergies of qualitative data, flexibility, and faster response to market changes. No banking app has provided these more effectively than ALAT by Wema, earning it several accolades including the ‘Best Digital Bank in Africa’ at the Asian Bankers Award and ‘Branchless Banking in the New Age’ Banking Awards last year.

Every December, the need to travel and celebrate with family and friends invariably leads to an increase in expenses, meaning every self-respecting Nigerian adult understands that even with well-made plans, it is beneficial to be alert to certain emergencies and demands. Better yet, how about just getting value for your savings?

As Nigeria’s First Fully-Digital Bank, ALAT by Wema is built on providing convenient, faster and easier solutions for users, thereby easing the stress of banking. It is a shift from the traditional banking system that has disrupted the landscape, providing users the opportunity to determine the level of relationship they would like to enjoy with their banks. With services guaranteed, families can confidently plan and implement decisions, especially with a very busy period coming in a few months.

ALAT enhances business efficiency and is one of the most effective platforms that has increased bank-customer interaction and delivers on customers’ needs more quickly. That is not all, it has one of the best saving plans in Nigeria, allows instant account opening and provides access to quick loans,

ALAT Loans are accessible to all customers through the bank’s Android and IOS apps. All customers can also access the ALAT Virtual Dollar Card, a non-physical dollar-denominated debit card, strategically designed for online payments. So, for requests inside and outside Nigeria this season, every account holder with the ALAT app is basically having fun.

In addition, the app has also managed to solve issues with savings – giving a 10 percent interest per annum, as against 3.6 or 4.2 percent that can be found in many banks. ALAT also offers scheduled payments and transfers without hassles (e.g. salaries, parents’ stipends) and bills. Such effective use of automation can speed up both external and internal processes, improve customer satisfaction and enhance security.

The holiday season can be exciting, and understandably rough too. But those who are prepared can relax and truly enjoy the celebration.

No matter the emergencies that might arise, you can avoid the worries and stay incredibly alert.

 

 

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Bernard Dayo September 13, 2019

Glitz, glamour as inaugural class of MultiChoice Talent Factory Academy graduates

History was made on Thursday as the inaugural set of students of the MultiChoice Talent Factory West Africa Academy graduated ...

Bernard Dayo September 11, 2019

Check out the official trailer for amazing comedy ‘Three Thieves’ starring Frank Donga, Koye Kere-Ekun and Shawn Faqua

Film production, marketing and distribution company, Trino Motion pictures is set to release its second feature film Three Thieves, directed ...

Bernard Dayo September 5, 2019

Check out the full winners’ list of the Nigeria’s 25 under 25 Awards Class of 2019

The 25under25 Awards is a platform which is aimed at recognizing and celebrating young entrepreneurs who own  micro and small businesses including start-ups that are transforming industries that ...

Bernard Dayo September 5, 2019

SME100AFRICA Executive Director Charles Odii and the British Deputy High Commissioner to Nigeria Harriet Thompson congratulate nominees of the Nigeria’s 25 under 25 Awards

The Nominee reception for Nominees of Nigeria’s 25under 25 Awards held on the 31st August 2019, a few hours before the awards ceremony, nominees of the 25 ...

Bernard Dayo September 5, 2019

La Casera adds excitement to the 2019 Udiroko Festival

For the people of Ado-Ekiti in Ekiti state, the Udiroko festival is one of the most revered festivals. Spanning a ...

Bernard Dayo September 5, 2019

Infinix Mobility plays host to Afro-pop superstar Davido

Members of staff at Infinix Nigeria witnessed a brightly colored ambience as Infinix Mobility, Africa’s premium smartphone brand hosted afro-pop ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail