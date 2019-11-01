Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. Here are the ones we saw today, on red flags in dating

“I don’t like long distance relationship” but you like long distance money transfer 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩#RedFlag — DRIVING SCHOOL DROPOUT ™🌍 (@eniturn) November 1, 2019

“I don’t give my numbers to strangers” but you can give your account number. Thief! 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩#RedFlag — Samuel Mbah (@__Mbah) November 1, 2019

These guys graduated from wearing “Ama Kip Kip” with “carrot jeans” and “Supras” to wearing joggers with sliders and now they won’t let us rest. Kmt — Chinenye of Galilee (@larabillionaire) November 1, 2019

‘’Please who’s coming back from London next week! Need you to help me bring a small package please 😫😫’’ run o! 🚩🚩🚩 — Captain Charisma (@D_iiW) November 1, 2019