Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here are the ones we saw today:

Just for me to check if iPhone 11 pro will size my pocket, they keep shouting “thief thief”. Nonsense people! 😀😀😀😀 — Table Shaker 🇳🇬 🇳🇬 ‏ (@iamvictor__) November 5, 2019

I think DSTV purposely made the adverts on the channel 100 very annoying so you have no choice but to subscribe. — AJ | Adonai (@mrmanhere_) November 5, 2019

There’s nothing as painful as going outside to switch off the gen and Nepa take light, this thing can pain, cause you’ll have to use your last energy to on the gen again 😓😓 — valking♔ (@_valkiing) November 5, 2019