Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their funny rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here are the ones we saw today:

Nothing speaks more volume about your Igbotic background than your parents naming you “Cyprian”. Like wtf is a Cyprian? Na only unregistered chemists dey answer such. — AJ | Adonai (@mrmanhere_) November 11, 2019

Womanizing is really an expensive sport, you can’t be broke and be a womanizer… The point is, if you don’t want your heart broken, date a broke boy. — Aba Boy 👽 (@Frank_LeanXV) November 11, 2019

Why must every Nigerian’s bed touch the wall? 🤔 🤔 — OLIVE PRAISE (@Olivepraise1) November 11, 2019

Technically , when porn stars take off their clothes , they are actually getting dressed for work. Think about this very carefully. — solution 👑 (@_solutionn) November 11, 2019

Want to know the difference between fornication and adultery?

The first is pre-marital sexual intercourse, while the other is a tree that is above 18 years 😏 — Baba dudu 🌚 (@BlvckDotun) November 11, 2019