Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their funny rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. Here are the ones we saw today:

In 2020 we are not double texting any girl. If she doesn’t reply within 24hours after receiving the message, then we delete the number. Deal? — Tife🌚 (@Tife_fabunmi) December 19, 2019

Trump impeachment doesn’t mean removal. it’s up to the senate if he losses the job tho senate will save him because republican have the majority in the senate. come to Africa you want to impeach a president in Africa as you are bringing the suggestion maze will land on your head — Engineer Tolu Tezzy_ (@tolutezzy_) December 19, 2019

It’s safer to be around a girl that you’re paying money for her time than to be around a pretender who’s actually gonna fake the love for the benefits. — Kelechi † (@_igwilo) December 19, 2019

Ibadan girls won’t cease to amaze me. I left this girl some cute flowers by her door with a “I hope I got the right one” Tag❤️. I came back later and this girl don cook soup. She say “So you like vegetables?”. You are mad! Is your dad that will eat rose and palm oil🤦🏿‍♂️. Oloshi! — SUN🌝 (@shank_comics) December 19, 2019

Motivational speakers- Be kind to those you meet on your way up, cos you might meet them on your way down Me– Who told them I had plans to come down.. — ¶MAKANAKI¶ (@black_bhoy_) December 19, 2019