Here are the top 5 movies coming to cinemas in January 2020

Routinely, January is the wilderness for new movie releases and where these movies are bound to flop, a step down from the octane-high activity of the festive box office. For Nollywood, quite the same. Aside December releases still showing, there isn’t much going on. But there are a few upcoming movies that have piqued our interest. Happy New Year, and here are the top 5 movies we are looking forward to.

The Legend of Inikpi

Set in the ancient Kingdoms of Igala and Bini, The Legend of Inikpi tells the compelling tale of two kingdoms on the brink of war. When the Oracle informs King Attah of Igala Kingdom of the human sacrifice demanded by the gods, the king plunges into despair; haunted by the ghosts of his past, this is a sacrifice he is not prepared to give. The Legend of Inikpi is Mercy Johnson Okojie’s first movie as a producer, and the historical drama hit cinemas January 24.

Love Is Yellow

Love Is Yellow explores the Nigerian dream through the lens of a young man trying to find his feet in Lagos. Through different stages, he faces multiple obstacles and eventually learns to find comfort with his nearest and dearest.

The movie directed and written by Kayode Kasum and features Timini Egbuson, Bimbo Ademoye, Paul Utomi, Mofe Duncan, and more. Love Is Yellow is already showing in cinemas.

Different Worlds

Kenneth Okolie travels to America for adventure and has a life changing encounter with a New Orleans artist. The movie stars Kofi Adjorlolo, Lilian Esoro, Ngozi Ezeonu, along with American actors Tadasay Young, Jordan Allen, Tamyra Taylor, Mason Beauchamp and Emonie Ellison. Directed by Chris Eneaji Eneng, Different Worlds is a romantic drama and it comes to cinemas January 10.

Small Chops

Directed by Roberts Peters and directed by China Ike, Small Chops tells the story of Nikita, a gifted club singer, played by Chika Ike, who has to deal with love, and realities of life. Are you the main meal or small chops, the movie asks. Starring stars, Nkem Owoh, Eucharia Anunobi, Nse Ikpe Etim, Toyin Abraham, and Rachael Okonkwo, Small Chops hit cinemas January 2020.

Akpe: Return of the Beast

Akpe tells the story of the titular character who was deported from London and faced with the choice of returning to Warri or staying back in Lagos. Akpe decided to stay back in Lagos and hustle where he pronounced himself the beast of the area, fell in love with the wrong girl and encountered several challenges. Written by Chris Nzekwe and directed by Toka Mcbaror Akpe stars Jide Kosoko, Juliet Ibrahim, Bolanle Ninalowo, Daniel LLOYD, Eniola Badmus and Mr. Jollof.