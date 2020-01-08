5 Things that Should Matter Today: Sadio Mane wins 2019 CAF African Player of the Year Award

Votes from head coaches/technical directors and captains of the senior national teams from CAF’s member associations saw Mane selected as the continent’s best footballer in 2019 ahead of his other two rivals who also play in the premier league.

Mane helped guide Senegal to the final of the Africa Cup of Nations before ending the 2018-19 season by winning the Champions League and Premier League Golden Boot award. He then scored twice in the UEFA Super Cup triumph over Chelsea, and provided the assist for Roberto Firmino’s goal that won Liverpool the FIFA Club World Cup for the very first time.

Court halts further destruction of Saraki’s property

A Kwara State High Court has issued an ex-parte injunction restraining the Kwara State Government from further demolition of late Olusola Saraki’s property.

Recall that in the last few days, the demolition of Ile Arugbo which served as the political home of the late Kwara politician sparked off mixed reactions.

Asisat Oshoala wins African Women’s Player of the Year

Super Falcons of Nigeria and FC Barcelona player Asisat Oshoala has been crowned Africa’s best female footballer for the year 2019 at the CAF Player of the year Awards in Egypt, Tuesday night.

She beat Ajara Nchout of Cameroon and Thembi Kgatlana of South Africa to win the award. In 2019, Oshoala made headlines for Barcelona Femení and became the first African to score in the UEFA Women’s Champions League final.

Buhari can’t intervene in increased electricity charges – Femi Adesina

The Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on media and publicity, Femi Adesina has revealed why the Nigerian leader can’t intervene in the decision of the National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to increase electricity charges.

According to the Presidential spokesperson, the decision to increase electricity tariff is within the purview of the Ministry of Power and NERC and President Buhari can only be consulted as last resort.

The University of Ghana lecturers exposed in BBC’s Sex for Grades documentary have been cleared of acts of sexual misconduct

Prof. Ransford Gyampo and Dr Paul Kwame Butakor, the two University of Ghana lecturers exposed for allegedly asking students for sex in exchange for grades in a documentary by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), have been exonerated by a fact-finding committee set up by the university.

According to the fact-finding committee, the lecturers were cleared of any act of sexual misconduct because there is no evidence that they breached the university’s policy on sexual harassment.