Here’s the smartest way to get FOREX straight from your phone

Making international payments just got easier! You can now perform foreign currency transfers to anyone/anywhere in the world, from the comfort of your home, with Fidelity Online Banking App.

These transactions include:

Intra-bank FCY transfer

Inter-bank FCY transfer from your Domiciliary account to any Domiciliary account anywhere in the world

Fidelity Online is the first Nigerian Banking app that allows you conclude Foreign currency transfers faster than you can complete making a cup of tea. We are the first to connect directly to the swift application platform, hence eliminating delays, and completely eradicate manual processing.

What are the charges

Telex charge of $26, Commission (0.5% of transaction amount) and Surcharge (0.25% of transaction amount).

What are the FCY limits

It is possible to transfer the maximum equivalent of $10,000 per day and its third-party equivalent. In addition, you will need your token app to conclude your Foreign Currency requests

What do I need to do to get started?

To enrol and transact with ease (all self-service), simply download the Fidelity Online Banking App via Blackberry Store, iOS and Playstore or access on web https://online.fidelitybank.ng

What more can I do on Fidelity Online?

Benefit from rewards/loyalty on using the app

Local and International funds transfer

Robust bill payment option

Buy airtime

Account management

With the service, you can enjoy a flexible and richer banking experience… Who needs to go to the bank these days?

Fidelity Online… Banking that suits your lifestyle.