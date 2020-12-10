Here’s why the DStv Explora is the perfect festive present for you

If you’ve ever gotten your food burnt because you couldn’t drag yourself away from the TV screen in the middle of your favourite show or you’ve missed your team’s most important match of the season because you’re stuck in Lagos traffic, you’d understand why the DStv Explora is the perfect present to gift yourself or your loved ones this Christmas.

How so?

Below are just a few reasons why you should hop on the Explora train ASAP.

1. You can pause and rewind live TV. This is not a drill. The DStv Explora actually lets you pause a live show. So whether you want to grab a drink from the fridge, or quickly drain your rice in the kitchen, you don’t have to worry about missing a thing. You can simply press pause and go about your chores then come back and pick up where you left off. And let’s say you aren’t quite sure what an actor said in a scene while watching your favourite show, you can easily rewind to the said scene to make sure you’re all clear.

2. Record your favourites! If you’re not going to be home to catch your favourite team playing, you can set your decoder to record the match so you can catch up when you come home, at your convenient time. And even more amazing, you can set the recordings remotely! So even if you don’t have someone at home to help you record, you don’t have to worry about a thing.

3. You can rent the latest blockbusters on BoxOffice from the comfort of your home. Did someone say a perfect night in?! Movies like ‘The Doorman’, ‘Tom and Jerry’ and ‘The Pagan King’ are currently available for rental on box office.

4. What’s better than watching all your favourite shows? Watching them in crystal clear high definition! DStv Explora’s HD viewing will make you feel like you’re right in the middle of the action.

5. Catch up- Missed your favourite show or your team’s match? Not to worry, DStv Catch Up allows you to catch up on series, sports highlights, movies, documentaries, kids’ shows and more. It will keep you updated, and you will never miss a tiny bit of action. Catch Up is available on DStv Explora.

6. Showmax! With DStv Explora, you get access to the streaming platform’s unique combination of hit local content like ‘Enake,’ ‘Riona’, ‘Shoot Your Shot’ and so much more; as well as first and exclusive international series, premium documentaries, music, news, live sport and the best kids’ shows.

DStv Explora is only available to existing subscribers for NGN40,000. Offer valid while stock lasts. Visit www.dstvafrica.com for more information!