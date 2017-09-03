It is high time Buhari rid the Presidency of the “Hyenas and the Jackals”

Senator Shehu Sani (Kaduna Central) has said it is about time President Muhammadu Buhari to purge his cabinet of “hyenas, jackals and wolves” if truly he wants to move the country forward.

Senator Sani who described the “Hyenas, Jackals and Wolves” as elements within the cycle of presidency, said they are more interested in their personal interests.

Senator Sani described those he wants sent packing as “the mafias that exists within presidency whose intents are different from that of president himself but they are part of what is called presidency.”

According to him, “One thing the President needs to do which is very important is a need for him to take a proactive stand in order to reset his presidency by looking at his cabinet in totality. Those who have failed should be shown the way out and those who have not been able to perform satisfactorily should be replaced or reshuffled.

“But it is time for Mr. President to throw some people out of his cabinet and change the portfolio of some of them so they can help him to perform better. There is mid term fatigue that exists and the only way out is to bring in capable hands.

“If the first appointment into office was to appease the political interest, I think the president now should appoint those who are capable of delivering the mission, the vision and the programme of his own administration,” Sabi said.

Senator Sani who is also the President of Civil Rights Congress (CRC) in Nigeria further said, “There is a message I’m sending to Mr. President to fumigate and disinfect presidency in the general interest of his own government and also the country as a whole.”