Many injured, boat owner abducted as gunmen attack Bayelsa community

Unknown gunmen have reportedly attacked in Ekeremor Local Government Area, Bayelsa, abducting a local boat owner, identified as Chief John Okotoro.

According to Punch, the incident occurred on Sunday at Amatu II community of Ekeremor, caused pandemonium among community folks.

Many persons were reportedly injured and others were said to be missing after the attack.

The abductors, who allegedly shot sporadically to scare residents of the community, were said to have stormed the area through a jetty about 4:30 am.

The gunmen were said to have begun shooting at anyone in sight and looting goods before whisking away their victim (Okotoro) to an unknown destination.

The attack came barely one week after some gunmen killed some personnel of the Joint Military Task Force in the Niger Delta, Operation Delta Safe, close to a neighbouring community of Letugbene.

Confirming the attack, a community leader in Amatu II, Chief Paul Oweipadei, described the attack as one too many.

He lamented that the people of the area were living in a constant fear of attacks and molestation from gunmen and sea pirates who usually terrorise the area.

He alleged that the gunmen were trying to pass through the community to gain access to an oil facility owned by the Shell Petroleum Development Company located in the community.

Oweipadei appealed to the Bayelsa State Government and the security agencies to beef up security along the waterways.

He said, “We are appealing to the state government and security agencies to beef up security and station a house boat along the Dodo River waterways because our lives and economic activities are seriously under threat by gunmen.

“We are making this appeal because the community is worried that the continued activities of these gunmen if not checked could disrupt the smooth operations of SPDC’s EA field located in Amatu II.”