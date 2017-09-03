NEMA visits Benue, says relief materials arriving in 3 days

The director general National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mustapha Maihaja says the federal government is concerned about the plights of victims of the flooding in Benue state.

It has been reported that over 110,000 people in 24 communities were displaced by flooding in Benue state after a downpour – also destroying a number of houses.

Highlights:

The state emergency management agency said over 2,769 households were also affected.

Maihaja said he came with his team on the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari to find ways of assisting the victims and, trucks of relief materials being sent from Abuja to Makurdi, the state capital will arrive “in the next three days”.

The governor of Benue, Samuel Ortom, commended President Buhari for his “prompt action to bring relief to the affected people”.

Ortom appealed to residents to continue to cooperate with the government by moving away from all flood-prone areas until the situation subsides.