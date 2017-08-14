[The Sexuality Blog] Homophobia and misogyny will only go unpunished in Nigeria and Chika Amadi just learnt this

Less than a month ago, we wrote about an American governor’s aide who was relieved of his job because of his blatantly homophobic speech on social media. We explained how in this world where there is often photographic evidence of almost every statement we make, it is imperative that Nigerians unlearn their particularly toxic brand of misogyny and homophobia or it will cost them dearly. Turns out, we didn’t have to wait long for the first casualties to appear.

No longer a Labour Councillor. No longer suspended. But still serving my community – free from the exclusive club – Labour @naijcom @ChrLeft — Chika Amadi (@chikadreams) August 4, 2017

Having reflected over some of my responses to d abuses, & insults I received dis week I admit that some of them were awfully worded — Chika Amadi (@chikadreams) August 4, 2017

I apologise if they made you feel awful however,we must all respect everyone’s freedom of thought and expression. — Chika Amadi (@chikadreams) August 4, 2017

Of course my tweets were misconstrued and my emphasis remains we must protect children from nudity, forced labour & forced Marriage — Chika Amadi (@chikadreams) August 4, 2017

Chika Amadi, Nigerian born British lawmaker was swiftly removed from her position in the British Labour party after homophobic statements she made were reported to the party. Amadi, an evangelical pastor, reacted to the 2017 UK Pride by calling the people marching ‘pedophiles’ suggesting that they would be burned by fire and brimstone and sharing this quote on her Facebook account.

“Homosexuality is anti-humanity. I have never seen a homosexual chicken, or turkey. If you are convicted of homosexuality in this country, there will be no mercy for offenders. We will put you in the female wing of the prison.”

Amadi most likely resigned rather than have her career marred by a public firing, but the impact was the same. She has apologised for her actions and pleaded tolerance, the same tolerance she refused to afford the people she called ‘pedophiles’.

As more and more Nigerians gain traction in international spheres, they are either going to have to get very good at hiding their homophobia and misogyny or they are going to have to unlearn these toxic beliefs. We hope they choose unlearning, but keeping shut works just as well for us.