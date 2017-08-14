[The Sexuality Blog] Homophobia and misogyny will only go unpunished in Nigeria and Chika Amadi just learnt this

Less than a month ago, we wrote about an American governor’s aide who was relieved of his job because of his blatantly homophobic speech on social media. We explained how in this world where there is often photographic evidence of almost every statement we make, it is imperative that Nigerians unlearn their particularly toxic brand of misogyny and homophobia or it will cost them dearly. Turns out, we didn’t have to wait long for the first casualties to appear.

Chika Amadi, Nigerian born British lawmaker was swiftly removed from her position in the British Labour party after homophobic statements she made were reported to the party. Amadi, an evangelical pastor, reacted to the 2017 UK Pride by calling the people marching ‘pedophiles’ suggesting that they would be burned by fire and brimstone and sharing this quote on her Facebook account.

“Homosexuality is anti-humanity. I have never seen a homosexual chicken, or turkey. If you are convicted of homosexuality in this country, there will be no mercy for offenders. We will put you in the female wing of the prison.”

Amadi most likely resigned rather than have her career marred by a public firing, but the impact was the same. She has apologised for her actions and pleaded tolerance, the same tolerance she refused to afford the people she called ‘pedophiles’.

As more and more Nigerians gain traction in international spheres, they are either going to have to get very good at hiding their homophobia and misogyny or they are going to have to unlearn these toxic beliefs. We hope they choose unlearning, but keeping shut works just as well for us.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

[The Sexuality Blog] True allyship often comes at a terrible cost for those who support LGBT people

The Thread: “Guy your preeq no dey work?” and everything else you say and do to promote the rape culture

[The Sexuality Blog] Maybe its time we started asking the church to get rid of its misogyny instead of its homophobia