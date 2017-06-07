Hostages held as suicide bomber attacks Iran Parliament

A Suicide bomber has attacked the Iran’s Parliament building, the state media reports.

Then gunmen went on a shooting spree in the parliament, holding a number of hostages inside the highly-fortified parliament building, as Iranian officials scrambled to ascertain who was behind the attacks.

Fars news agency reports that a woman has been arrested after the attack and another surrounded by security officers. Two people were injured.

Gun ownership is heavily controlled in Iran, raising speculation that the attackers’ guns were smuggled into the country.