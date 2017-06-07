Biafra TV, Boko Haram radio transmitting on Nigeria airwaves – NBC

The Director General, National Broadcasting Commission, Modibo Kawu, has said that a media station, Biafra Television is currently transmitting news on the Nigeria airwaves.

He spoke during an interactive session with journalists in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, on Tuesday.

He said the NBC has been unable to block its transmission as the station transmitted via international transmission system.

The NBC DG also said Boko Haram insurgents had commenced radio transmission with their station located between Nigerian and Cameroonian borders.

He, however, said the station had been stopped from transmission.

He said, “Last week, I was in the office of the Inspector- General of Police and they had a TV screen and what was being broadcast was on Biafra Television; they were saying some of the most outlandish things, showing videos from the 1960s and abusing everyone.

“Now, this is happening and they were asking us (NBC) and they would ask us because our duty is to monitor and regulate such but the television is coming from outside of Nigeria.

“Our engineers have been making contacts with the international satellite organisation that does broadcast to Africa about the fact that you cannot allow subversive broadcast into Nigeria from other parts of the world.

“The Biafra Television in the South-East, we have been tracking the station. The broadcast is coming from outside Nigeria. We have been asking questions from international satellite test systems where they are coming from. That is how it is for now.

“Last June, Boko Haram was starting a new radio station, I think on 91.00 megahertz on the FM band from the border between Nigeria and the Republic of Cameroon and so it was our duty to inform security organisations what was happening so they could take it up and which they did eventually.”