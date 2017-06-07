Entertainment Roundup: Moji Olaiya’s body arrives Nigeria ahead of burial today, Dammy Krane granted bail | More stories

Here are the biggest stories from yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing this Wednesday morning.

Moji Olaiya’s body arrives Nigeria

The remains of Nollywood actress, Moji Olaiya who died in Canada in May has arrived Nigeria ahead of her burial today.

A memorial service was held in her honour at the LTV Blue Roof on Tuesday.

Moji Olaiya’s 19-year-old daughter, Adunoluwa Faronbi gave a tearful speech, “I don’t know what to say. She was the best mum. She was very gentle, she doesn’t get angry, she’s the most hardworking person I know. Even if she’s going through the most difficult things, she won’t cry.”

The service was attended by a large crop of Yoruba Nollywood artistes including Toyin Abraham, Fathia Balogun, Adebayo Salami, Taiwo Hassan, Yemi Elebuibon, some of whom gave touching speeches to the late actress.

Dammy Krane granted bail

The singer finally tastes a measure of freedom again after he was arrested last Friday in Miami for credit card fraud, identity among other charges.

His bail hearing held on 5 June and a 9-count charge was brought against him.

Krane’s arraignment hearing is fixed for 23 June.

George and Amal Clooney’s twins have arrived

It’s a boy and girl for the Clooneys!

56-year-old, George Clooney and his wife, Amal welcomed Ella and Alexander on Tuesday morning.

George married international human rights attorney, Amal Alamuddin in 2014 and these are his first children.

We hear the couple are super excited and George in particular is “sedated”. Who wouldn’t be?

Kevin Hart is now an author too, releases memoir

Plus being an actor, a comedian and all-round funny guy, Kevin Hart has joined the list of bestselling authors. *strike out bestselling, we don’t know this yet.

His memoir, I Can’t Make This Up: Life Lessons hit bookstands and stores on Tuesday.

My Book is out today damn it!!!!!! I'm so excited….Make sure you get your copy today!!!!! Let's goooooooo….. #iCantMakeThisUp #inbookstoresnow …..The audio version is also available on http://audible.com A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Jun 6, 2017 at 9:47am PDT

In the book, he tells all about his failed audition for Saturday Night Live twelve years ago, losing his virginity, smoking joint with Snoop Dogg and thinking everything is a toilet when he’s drunk.

Now that’s a must-read!