The Big 5: These are the stories you should be monitoring today

These are the top five stories you should monitor today.

$2.1bn arms deal: ‘Ex-Air chief’s son forfeits 20 cars’

The son of a former Chief of Air Staff, who is facing trial for $2.1billion arms deal has forfeited 20 exotic cars to the Federal Government.

2. Sambo was aware of my contact with Boko Haram – Ndume

Senator representing Borno State, A.li Ndume has admitted that he made contact with terrorist group, Boko Haram.

Ndume who is on trial for allegedly sponsoring the group told the federal high court, Abuja, on Tuesday that he revealed information he got from the sect to former Vice-President Namadi Sambo and the then director-general of the Department of State Service (DSS).

3. Stealing public funds too easy, recovery difficult – Adeosun

Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun has said looting the treasury was too easy while discovering and repatriating them takes years.

4. Kicking Igbos out of the North will have grave consequences – Fani-Kayode

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has said violence against Igbos in the North will have “grave consequences”.

5. Niger Delta, Ijaw not part of Biafra | Ijaw youth tells MASSOB

The Ijaw Youth Council Worldwide has said the South-South region is not part of Biafra.

The group called on the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) to stop claiming that states in the region are among the territories of Biafra.