7 best Hotels in Northern Nigeria

For those who use restaurants, hotels, visit shopping centres and amusement parks, the experience comes in different forms. People who use hotels in Northern Nigeria can testify to the amazing experience they go home with.

We may not be able to count the number of hotels in Northern Nigeria, even if we tried, this is why we made this list to make it easy for you.

See hotels in Northern Nigeria:

Bristol Palace Hotel

Bristol Palace Hotel operates a first class hotel for business and leisure travelers. Bristol Palace Hotel is perceived as a first class, full service, efficient, friendly, modern and informal hotel that makes the hotel and gastronomy experience easy for business and leisure travelers through a wide range of innovative service concepts.

Location: 54-56 Guda Abdullahi Road, Farm Centre, Tarauni, Kano.

R&K Guest Palace

A New experience of luxury and serenity, handcrafted with clients’ relaxation in mind and at the heart of every detail! From the security/safety measures and the amenities, all designed with you in mind. Your experience is guaranteed amazing. Dine Outdoor or Indoor with Nigerian and Continental cuisine made fresh. There is a swimming pool terrace for your relaxation.

Location: 5, Magajin Rumfa road, Kano.

Brighter Hotel and Suites

Brighter Hotel and Suites is a known leader in the hospitality business in Niger. The hotel provides first-class accommodation, conference and seminar facilities, catering & dining services, lounge and more, all in a serene environment. A Brighter experience is definitely a lifelong memory of excellence.

Location: Brighter Hotel & Suite, Behind Custom Office, Western By-Pass, Minna, Niger.

Doko International Hotels Limited

Doko International Hotels Limited offers premium lodging at an affordable rate. Exquisite rooms available at the hotel are categorised into Simple, Economy, Standard, Kings, Luxury Rooms, and Suites. Each room features full air-conditioning, a king-size bed, sofa, a work table and chair, a cable TV, wardrobe, fridge and an en-suite bathroom and toilet. Doko International Hotels Limited offers free Wi-Fi, 24 hours electricity, adequate parking space, a restaurant that serves guests a wide array of delicacies and a bar/lounge stocked with both alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks. The complex is guarded by security personnel. The restaurant serves breakfast to guests at a surcharge.

Location: City Gate Mx, Minna, Niger.

Royal City Guest Inn

Royal City Guest Inn is a simple and comfortable guest house, with a cool exterior ambience and on-site amenities. The hotel is comfortable and meets guests’ basic hospitality needs at very cheap rates. Available guest rooms are categorised into Simple Room, Single Room with AC and the Standard room with AC. The rooms present a relaxing atmosphere with in-room facilities such as air conditioners, fans, chairs, TV sets, study desk and comfortable beddings. Room service is available on request.

Location: Kwanawa Sharp Corner, Opposite Madam Caro, Kwanawa Area, Sokoto.

Sokoto Guest Inn

With more than 3 decades of experience and staff services, the Sokoto Guest Inn promises an unforgettable memory during your stay. The hotel pride themselves as the pace setters of hospitality and luxury in the seat of the caliphate.

Location: 1 Kalambaina road, Mabera Mujaya, Sokoto.

Chartwell Hotels and Suites

Chartwell Hotels and Suites is located in the historical city of Misau, a few minutes’ drive from the City Centre. The hotel provides a serene environment for event gatherings like Conferences, Workshops, Wedding reception, and a host of similar events. The restaurant serves both local and International cuisines.

Location: Rev. Jolly Nyame Road, Bauchi.