‘I Be Man’ is challenging stereotypes around masculinity in our own schools

From our social media timeline as the alter Ego Cleopatra to our very daring madam Gold, Actor , Online comedian and Content Creator Steven Chuks takes to stage with the play “I Be MAN” that focuses on the society’s definition of a man /bounds on toxic masculinity. The play aims to challenge societal norms that have managed to consume the thinking of the average man.

Steven Chuks recently came into fame on Instagram thanks to his leaning into his Igbo roots for comedic material and his often interesting skits about the intricacies of the behavioural quirks of Igbo women who have relocated to big cities. ‘I Be Man’ is his attempt to transition into offline success and he is using the platform to bring other social media comedians and influencers onto the stage.

With a topic usually swept under the carpet, the entire cast & crew strive to create awareness and evident change with this start.

The Stage performance features Steven Chuks, Media personality, Actor & Model Temisan Emmanuel, Chimezie Imo , Zaynab Balogun and others. Written by Mannie Oiseomaye & Steven Chuks, Staged Managed by Apoeso Oyindamola and Produced & directed by Steven Chuks.

Venue- Creative arts , theatre hall Unilag

Time- 3pm

Date – 29th of September 2018