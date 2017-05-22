I am the bona fide ruler of Lagos – Oba Akiolu

Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu on Monday appeared before an Ikeja High Court in a suit challenging his installment as the ruler of Lagos.

Akiolu’s emergence is being challenged by Princes Adedoyin Adebiyi and Rasheed Modile, who are two members of the Lagos royal family.

The duo claimed that Akiolu is not entitled to the throne because he is not a member of a royal family.

According to the claimants, only members of the Ologun Kutere and Akinsemoyin ruling houses are entitled to the throne.

The duo said the proper customary rules and procedures were not followed when he was appointed as Oba.

Akiolu told the court, “After I made my intention known to my family that I wanted to be Oba of Lagos, I applied for the throne.

“In May 2003, the head of the kingmakers and the then Sole Administrator of Lagos Island Council called at my residence.

“At that time, I was preparing to go to the mosque and I was told that I received a letter from the state government and the State Executive Council.

“The letter accepted my nomination that I have been approved to be a worthy successor of the late Oba of Lagos.

“It will be exactly 14 years tomorrow (May 23, 2003) that my appointment was approved.

“By the grace of Almighty Allah, there is nothing like rotation in the succession to the throne of Oba of Lagos,” Akiolu said.

Akiolu also debunked claims that Akiolu royal family was not one of the ruling houses because it was non-existent.

He said: “Despite the letter from Lagos State Government confirming my appointment as Oba and stating that I am from the Akiolu royal family, I want to make it clear that a royal family and ruling house mean the same thing.

“My appointment as the king is the first time in history that kingmakers will be unanimous in selecting an Oba of Lagos.”

Justice A. Candide-Johnson adjourned the case until June 19 for continuation of trial.