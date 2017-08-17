“I disagree with the president” | Apple CEO, Tim Cook criticises Trump’s Charlottesville response

Apple CEO Tim Cook has come out to criticise U.S. president, Donald Trump’s response to the violence that occurred Saturday in Charlottesville, Va.

Cook expressed his dissatisfaction in an email to employees, saying Trump was wrong to blame both sides for the violence

“I disagree with the president and others who believe that there is a moral equivalence between white supremacists and Nazis, and those who oppose them by standing up for human rights. Equating the two runs counter to our ideals as Americans,” the email said, according to CNN.

He added, “What occurred in Charlottesville has no place in our country.”Hate is

“Hate is a cancer, and left unchecked it destroys everything in its path.”