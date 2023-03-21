I don’t regret taking the huge step of running for office – Funke Akindele

Funke Akindele, the Peoples Democratic Party’s Deputy Governorship Candidate in Lagos State, has said that she has no regrets about running for office in the recently concluded elections.

On March 18, the incumbent governor and All Progressives Congress candidate Babajide Sanwo-Olu defeated Akindele and her principal, Abdul-Azeez Adediran alias Jandor.

On the same page, she wrote, “It has been an amazing and insightful experience on my journey to the ballot, and I must say, it was an absolute learning curve for me. A lot of things have been learned and unlearned. I sincerely do not regret taking this huge step of running for office.

“I, therefore, want to thank the people of Lagos state for believing in me and supporting my decision to run for office. I saw every message of support online and offline, I heard of all the places where people supported me and challenged those who tried to discredit me.

“I remember every warm welcome during our campaign tour and the faith you all showed in me. The elections might not have panned out in the way we hoped, but it was an honourable run for us. We fought a good fight indeed, as a matter of fact.

“I also want to encourage all who mean well for the Nation and the state of Lagos not to give up. I understand that some of us are beginning to develop some sort of apathy toward the system, however, if we do not speak, we will never be heard. I’m glad that we could at least speak up. Thank you once again Lagos, for showing your daughter support. As I consider my next moves in life, I will continue prioritizing the good of the people and the integrity of my position as an advocate for the people. Eko oni baje!”

This is coming after the actress deleted some election-related content from her Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija March 20, 2023

‘Winning hearts or instilling fear?’- Rufai Oseni questions politicians

Rufai Oseni, a popular television host renowned for his fiery approach to presenting, has directed some challenging questions towards the ...

YNaija March 17, 2023

Adekunle Gold gifts mum new house on her 60th birthday

To commemorate his mother’s 60th birthday, popular singer Adekunle Gold organized a private birthday party. The event, which took place ...

YNaija March 17, 2023

UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final, Semi-Final Draw

The pairings for the UEFA Champions League’s quarterfinals and semifinals for the upcoming 2022–23 season have been announced, and they’re ...

YNaija March 16, 2023

Burna Boy to perform at 2023 Champions League final

Award-winning Afro-fusion musician Burna Boy will take the stage at the 2023 UEFA Champions League (UCL) final. The Atatürk Olympic ...

YNaija March 16, 2023

Don’t vote blindly, Nigeria needs competent people – Peter Obi to Obidients

Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi has urged his supporters to exercise their judgment in the upcoming governorship elections. ...

YNaija March 16, 2023

DJ Cuppy achieves impressive academic milestone with Third Degree from University of Oxford

DJ Cuppy, the famous Nigerian disc jockey, and producer, has recently completed yet another Master’s program at the University of ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail