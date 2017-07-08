I taught myself how to play the piano – Masterkraft

Music producer, Masterkraft has said he was born into abject poverty and faced a lot of challenges while growing up.

In an interview with Punch, the producer said he was once hawked and served as an house help for two years.

“Growing up in Ajegunle was an experience for me because I was raised in abject poverty. The only thing that gave me joy was music especially because I was born in a white garment church. Playing music in church gave me hope. At a point in my life, I had to hawk; I sold ‘pure water’, tin tomato and also tissue paper, that is just to mention a few. At a time, I had to work as a houseboy just to survive and I did that for about two years. Then I complained to my father that I did not like the job and that I wanted to come back home. When I got back home, I began to play the piano. That’s when I began to produce music. My childhood was very tough and challenging but I am grateful to God that none of those things hindered my future,” the producer said.

The beatmaker also narrated how he became popular after working with rapper M.I and R&B singer Banky W.

“I taught myself how to play the piano and I thought I would become a mogul by just playing the piano till I met a friend that played instruments. He went for Star Quest and won, so he wanted me to produce for their group. At the time, when you won Star Quest, you would be signed under Kennis Music. When I did the first two songs for them, Kenny Ogungbe liked it and that was how I became a part of Kennis Music label. That was in 2009. The turning point for me was when I produced a song and they needed a rap artiste on the song; so they called MI. He came to the studio, listened to the sound and asked if the song was produced in Nigeria. He later asked to see me. Instantly he called Banky W and told him about me. Banky tried calling me but I did not know it was him, so I did not pick his call, that was how he sent me a text message and I was so excited when I got the text. The next day, Banky W came and he told me about a song he was working on and in less than 30 minutes, I was done with the beat. He was so amazed that he promised that my name would be everywhere and that was how I made it to his album. I saw myself in the newspapers and it was Banky W that paid for it. From there, I started working with EME and I was the vocal coach for Wizkid and Skales,” Masterkraft said.