I will continue to fight corruption until it is eliminated – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday said his administration will continue to fight corruption until it is completely exterminated.

Buhari, who was represented by Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita said this at the 2017 Annual National Management Conference of the Nigerian Institute of Management in Abuja.

What he said:

His administration will fulfill its promises by eliminating all forms of corrupt practices.

Complete elimination of all forms of corruption will set Nigeria on the path to greatness.

A great country is the reward of great leadership built on good governance.

He said, “To set this country on the path of greatness and prosperity, complete elimination of all forms of corrupt practices must be in the front burner and our collective consciousness always.

“You will agree with me that a great nation is the reward of great leadership built on good governance with strict adherence to the ideals and principles of corporate governance. This is our motivation and value proposition. My administration will, therefore, continue to fight corruption and associated social vices at all levels until they are exterminated from our body polity.”