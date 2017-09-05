I will expel any IPOB member who gives money to the police – Nnamdi Kanu

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has said he would expel any member of the group who gives money to the Nigerian police as bail.

Kanu said “Anybody in IPOB that gives money to the zoo police for their bail will be expelled from IPOB. The zoo police are using IPOB to make money because some people are not mentally tough enough to resist them until our dedicated legal team arrives to secure their release.

“The more we give these … illiterate, primitive parasites wearing zoo police uniform money, the more they keep raiding our homes to abduct us because they know some of us will pay.

“It is not the duty of IPOB family members to sustain illiterate, hungry and poorly paid zoo policemen. We [IPOB] are agitating for our freedom so there is no way we can be handing out our hard earned money to these Northern parasites and criminals in police uniforms like we committed any crime.

“The Nigeria Police Force is a criminal organization, run by criminals for the benefit of Northern Arewa criminals. All members and supporters should remain fearless before her enemy, Nigeria, even with guns pointed at them,” he said.