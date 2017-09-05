[The Activism Blog] SERAP wants Diezani Alison-Madueke tried before the International Criminal Court

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to seek arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court (ICC) to bring the former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke, before the court on allegations of corruption against her.

In a statement issued on September 3, 2017, by SERAP’S Deputy Director, Timothy Adewale, the civil society organisation said “By pursuing international warrant of arrest for Alison-Madueke in order for her to be brought before the ICC, your government would be showing to Nigerians that it is indeed determined to match its stated commitment to combat grand corruption and its debilitating effects with concrete and bold action.”

The advocacy group’s call is similar yet different from that of the #OurMumuDonDo movement who want the former petroleum minister brought back to the country. On its part, SERAP wants Diezani tried before the ICC, and it believes this move would help to deter grand corruption and its devastating effects on Nigeria.

SEPAP further advised that there should be a legislation to characterise the kind of corruption allegedly committed by Alison-Madueke as crime against humanity.