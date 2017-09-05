French court orders magazine to pay €100,000 over Kate Middleton’s topless pics

A French court ruled on Tuesday that a French celebrity magazine must pay more than 100,000 euros to Britain’s Prince William and his wife Kate over topless photos published of the Duchess in 2012.

The court also ordered Closer magazine’s editor and owner to each pay 45,000 euros ($53,000) in fines.

The magazine had published a picture of Kate Middleton in bikini while she was on holiday in September 2012 in the south of France.

The pictures triggered a furious reaction from the royal family in Britain, where several newspapers had rejected an offer to buy the pictures.

Closer, a glossy gossip magazine, was the first to splash them on its cover.

The couple filed a criminal complaint about invasion of privacy and obtained an injunction preventing further use of the images.

In a letter read out in court, William said the case reminded him of the paparazzi hounding of his mother, Princess Diana, who was killed in a car crash in Paris 20 years ago.