Burma genocide: Over 120,000 Rohingya people flee Myanmar violence

by Samuel Okike

According to the United Nations, over 120,000 Rohingya people have fled Myanmar for Bangladesh in the last two weeks after a rise in violence against the Muslim ethnic minority.

About 400,000 stateless Rohingya people have been estimated to be trapped in conflict zones in western Myanmar since more “clearance operations” by security forces in Rakhine state began last month, raising concerns of a humanitarian crisis in overstretched border camps.

UN aid agencies have been prevented from delivering food, water, and medicine to the Rohingya and according to Guardian, “humanitarian workers on the ground say warehouses stocking vital emergency supplies are being looted.”

In response to the crisis, Malala Yousafzai, the youngest recipient of a Nobel Peace Prize, called out fellow laureate Aung San Suu Kyi to condemn the “tragic and shameful treatment” of Myanmar’s Rohingya population.

She wrote, “Over the last several years, I have repeatedly condemned this tragic and shameful treatment. I am still waiting for my fellow Nobel Laureate Aung San Suu Kyi to do the same. The world is waiting and the Rohingya Muslims are waiting.”

Who are the Rohingya?

The Rohingya people are a stateless Indo-Aryan people from Rakhine State, Myanmar (formerly Burma). The majority are Muslim while a minority are Hindu. They are often described as “the world’s most persecuted minority”.

Myanmar considers them Bangladeshi while neighbouring Bangladesh says they’re Burmese, hence leaving them without a state.