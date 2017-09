President Muhammadou Issoufou of Niger Republic has arrived Katsina to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari in Daura.

The Nigerien president reportedly arrived Umaru Musa Yaradua International airport at about 11.15am.

He was received by Katsina state Governor Aminu Masari , Secretary to State government Mustapha Inuwa, Chief Of Staff government House Bello Mandiya among others.

Isoufu and Masari were airlifted by a helicopter to Daura to meet with Buhari .